The Romanian injured in the attack in Afghanistan is out of any danger, he is in a stable condition and is going to be transferred to Europe to benefit from specialised medical assistance, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the formalities for the repatriation of the body of the dead Romanian citizen are underway. MAE voices deep regret over this "tragic outcome." Moreover, MAE announces it activated the crisis unit. According to the data on site, several persons died and over one hundred were injured. The terrorist attack was officially claimed by the Talibans, MAE points out. The building of Romania’s Embassy in Kabul was 90 percent destroyed, the ministry representatives also say. "Our losses represent a part of those suffered by the international community, Romania’s partners and allies. (...) The terrorist attack occurred in a residential area where several foreign citizens lived and several international organisations conducted their activity, including Romania’s diplomatic mission," MAE shows. According to the source, the staff of the diplomatic mission in Afghanistan is determined to stay there and continue their activity. This topic is still under discussion on the level of the Romanian authorities, MAE points out. MAE shows that Romania continues to be involved, together with its allies, in the fight against terrorism. "Romania’s involvement is based both on our country’s commitments, our strategic partnerships and the NATO membership and the firm conviction that terrorism is a destructive plague, which threatens the entire humanity and to which we cannot remain indifferent. We won’t let ourselves discouraged," MAE says. A representative of Romania’s diplomatic mission in Kabul died and another was seriously injured following the terrorist attack on Monday night. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) MAE: Romanian injured in Kabul attack, out of any danger.The Romanian injured in the attack in Afghanistan is out of any danger, he is in a stable condition and is going to be transferred to Europe to benefit from specialised medical assistance, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the formalities for the repatriation of the body of the dead Romanian citizen are underway. MAE voices deep regret over this "tragic outcome." Moreover, MAE announces it activated the crisis unit. According to the data on site, several persons died and over one hundred were injured. The terrorist attack was officially claimed by the Talibans, MAE points out. The building of Romania’s Embassy in Kabul was 90 percent destroyed, the ministry representatives also say. "Our losses represent a part of those suffered by the international community, Romania’s partners and allies. (...) The terrorist attack occurred in a residential area where several foreign citizens lived and several international organisations conducted their activity, including Romania’s diplomatic mission," MAE shows. According to the source, the staff of the diplomatic mission in Afghanistan is determined to stay there and continue their activity. This topic is still under discussion on the level of the Romanian authorities, MAE points out. MAE shows that Romania continues to be involved, together with its allies, in the fight against terrorism. "Romania’s involvement is based both on our country’s commitments, our strategic partnerships and the NATO membership and the firm conviction that terrorism is a destructive plague, which threatens the entire humanity and to which we cannot remain indifferent. We won’t let ourselves discouraged," MAE says. A representative of Romania’s diplomatic mission in Kabul died and another was seriously injured following the terrorist attack on Monday night. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

