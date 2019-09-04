Commoditrader.com: Romania - the first country in Eastern Europe to launch the digital agricultural trade platform



By Edwig Ban The Romanian producers and traders from the agricultural sector have at their disposal, starting on Wednesday, the Commoditrader digital platform, which allows them to commercialize and manage the digital transport of agricultural products. According to a statement, the (...) Commoditrader.com: Romania - the first country in Eastern Europe to launch the digital agricultural trade platform.By Edwig Ban The Romanian producers and traders from the agricultural sector have at their disposal, starting on Wednesday, the Commoditrader digital platform, which allows them to commercialize and manage the digital transport of agricultural products. According to a statement, the (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]