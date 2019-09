​Romanian PM Dancila, President Iohannis in renewed confrontation over government



Romania’s Social Democratic (PSD) prime minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said her government would turn to the Constitutional Court over a conflict with President Klaus Iohannis. For his part, Iohannis made a new public statement calling out the government for doing "much harm" to Romania. ​Romanian PM Dancila, President Iohannis in renewed confrontation over government.Romania’s Social Democratic (PSD) prime minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said her government would turn to the Constitutional Court over a conflict with President Klaus Iohannis. For his part, Iohannis made a new public statement calling out the government for doing "much harm" to Romania. [Read the article in HotNews]