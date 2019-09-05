Table tennis: Romania’s women’s team wins ITTF European Championships first match



Romania's women's team defeated the Slovakian team by 3-0, on Wednesday, in Group 1 of the International Table Tennis Federation - ITTF European Championships, taking place in Nantes (France). Thus, Bernadette Szocs defeated Ema Labosova, 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-5), Elizabeta Samara won to Eva Jurkova, by 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-5), while Daniela Dodean Monteiro benefited from the withdrawal of her opponent. Spain too defeated Slovakia by 3-0, on Tuesday. Romania, the defending champion, will meet Spain on Thursday. The winner of this group will qualify for the quarterfinals. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)