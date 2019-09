Pepco Seeks to Grow to 500 Stores, EUR1B Sales in Romania in Five Years



Retailer Pepco has almost 250 stores in Romania and 1 billion lei (EUR220 milion) sales, which makes it the first fashion brand in Romania to achieve this sales figure, beating Zara and H&M. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]