UPDATE PM asks Electoral Authority to extend deadline for Romanians abroad registering with electoral register



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she asked the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can use postal voting. "Together with Parliament and the other relevant public bodies, I started preparing for organising this autumn’s poll for the election of the President of Romania. At the government level, we have adopted a set of measures for a better organisation of the electoral process, regardless of whether it is conducted in Romania or abroad. As you may know, the vote for the Romanians abroad will take three days and will be organised at polling stations as well as by mail. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Romanians Abroad are running an information campaign for Romanians abroad to know all the details related to the electoral process. I asked the Permanent Electoral Authority to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register so that the number of citizens who can use postal voting may increase," Dancila told the official opening of the Forum of Romanians Abroad. She mentioned that the event organised by the Ministry for Romanians Abroad, September 4-8, represents a good opportunity to discuss projects and initiatives "that will keep Romanians connected with their home country and even determine them to return home." In this regard, Dancila referenced projects that the Romanian government finances for the preservation, promotion and affirmation of the Romanian identity, mentioning to the point scholarships for the Romanian ethnic students of Ukraine. "In addition to the cultural projects carried out within the communities of Romanians abroad, we have continued and developed the ARC Camps Programme in order to allow as many Romanian children and young people living abroad to return to Romania and to get to know the country of their parents and grandparents. The promotion and respect of the rights of Romanians abroad are permanently in the attention of the government, and 2019 represents the second year in which the national campaign ’Information at home, safety abroad’ has reached all the counties of Romania and all the communities where you have chosen to live in," said Dancila. She mentioned that the government has taken steps to cut through red tape and eliminated the consular fees in order to support Romanians everywhere. Regarding the measures designed to convince as many Romanians as possible to return to Romania, Dancila spoke about "economic growth and consistent increase in wages," as well as programmes under which the emigrants are encouraged to return to Romania and develop their own businesses. "I would like to underline the Start-UP Diaspora Programme, running on European funds, and the Start-UP Nation Programme, running on governmental fund, that provide opportunities for the return to Romania and capitalise on professional and entrepreneurial skills. In addition to entrepreneurship training courses, Romanians from abroad who want to start up their own businesses in Romania can access funds of up to 40,000 euros per project," said the prime minister. 