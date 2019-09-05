PM Dancila asks Electoral Authority to extend deadline for Romanians abroad registering with electoral register



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she asked the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can use postal voting. "I have asked the Permanent Electoral Authority to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can vote use postal voting," Dancila told the opening of the Forum of Romanians Abroad, an event taking place in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila asks Electoral Authority to extend deadline for Romanians abroad registering with electoral register.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she asked the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can use postal voting. "I have asked the Permanent Electoral Authority to extend the deadline for the registration of Romanians abroad with the Electoral Register in order to increase the number of those who can vote use postal voting," Dancila told the opening of the Forum of Romanians Abroad, an event taking place in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]