Insurance Companies In Romania Report RON5.4B Gross Underwritings In 1H/2019, Up 7.8% YoY



Insurance companies in Romania underwrote gross premiums of RON5,438,764,708 in the first six months of 2019, up 7.8% from the year-earlier period, stated Cristian Rosu, vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for the insurance and reinsurance (...)