USR’s Barna: Wave of terrorist attacks compromises pacification attempts in Afghanistan; international community must react



The chairman of the Save Romania Union, Dan Barna, has sent condolences to the family of the Romanian serviceman that lost his life in Kabul on Thursday and said that the wave of terrorist attacks compromises the attempt to pacify Afghanistan, and the international community must react. "The terrorist attacks in Kabul concern all of us! A second Romanian lost his life in Afghanistan, where we are, together with our partners, to defend, through our presence, the lives of other people. Condolences to the family and respect to all Romanian diplomats and servicemen that are in danger in conflict areas. The wave of terrorist attacks compromises the attempts to pacify Afghanistan, and the international community must react. Radicalism and violence, wherever they manifest and in whatever form, destroy societies and lives. Today, unfortunately, another Romanian fell prey to them," Barna wrote on Facebook. The serviceman died following the explosion of a car bomb, while on patrol, Gabriel Les, the Minister of Defence, told AGERPRES. The explosion site was near the Green Zone, where another attack occurred Monday to Tuesday leading to the death of 16 people and the injury of over 120 others. The attack also claimed the life of a Romanian diplomat and another was injured. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu) USR’s Barna: Wave of terrorist attacks compromises pacification attempts in Afghanistan; international community must react.The chairman of the Save Romania Union, Dan Barna, has sent condolences to the family of the Romanian serviceman that lost his life in Kabul on Thursday and said that the wave of terrorist attacks compromises the attempt to pacify Afghanistan, and the international community must react. "The terrorist attacks in Kabul concern all of us! A second Romanian lost his life in Afghanistan, where we are, together with our partners, to defend, through our presence, the lives of other people. Condolences to the family and respect to all Romanian diplomats and servicemen that are in danger in conflict areas. The wave of terrorist attacks compromises the attempts to pacify Afghanistan, and the international community must react. Radicalism and violence, wherever they manifest and in whatever form, destroy societies and lives. Today, unfortunately, another Romanian fell prey to them," Barna wrote on Facebook. The serviceman died following the explosion of a car bomb, while on patrol, Gabriel Les, the Minister of Defence, told AGERPRES. The explosion site was near the Green Zone, where another attack occurred Monday to Tuesday leading to the death of 16 people and the injury of over 120 others. The attack also claimed the life of a Romanian diplomat and another was injured. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]