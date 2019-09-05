Franchised LaDoiPasi Chain Reaches 1,000-Store Mark Across Romania, Plans To Double Stores Until 2023



The LaDoiPasi (Two Steps Away) franchise chain, launched in 2012 by German retailer Metro Cash & Carry, has reached a 1,000-store threshold across Romania and plans to double the number of units by the end of 2023, after undergoing a repositioning process on the (...)