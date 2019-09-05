Corporal Ciprian-Stefan Polschi, killed Thursday in Kabul, posthumous promotion to 2nd Lieutenant



The Romanian serviceman who lost his life on Thursday in Afghanistan is corporal third class Ciprian-Stefan Polschi, who was a driver with the command structures of NATO in Kabul, the Ministry of National Defence informs. "The serviceman lost his life following the detonation of a car bomb, near the Green Zone of Afghanistan's capital, while driving a service vehicle. Corporal third class Ciprian-Stefan Polschi was 38 years old, he was married and had two children. He was employed with the Defence Ministry since 2004 and was on his third tour of Afghanistan," a release posted on the Ministry's website informs. Minister of Defence Gabriel Les has signed the order to promote Ciprian-Stefan Polschi to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and forwarded to the President of Romania the proposal to confer him with the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Knight, for servicemen, with war honours.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)