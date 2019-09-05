PM Dancila: Dangerous to say Romanian prime minister should be taken by masked special ops



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reiterated on Thursday, in southwest Mioveni, that she will file a criminal complaint against Victor Ponta after his statement "I will call the masked special ops to remove her from the Government", the PSD leader adding that talking like that about the Romanian prime minister is "a very dangerous thing", which is detrimental "both internally and externally." "His statements seem very dangerous to me. (...) And I think there are people who play with the words, they play with these statements and all these things affect Romania's image. I will file a criminal complaint against Mr. Ponta and I call on him to bring evidence to support his statements," said Dancila. "How can you say that the Prime Minister of Romania pays someone ?! That means a bribe, maybe he knows that first hand from his own practice, I will never and have never done this. And when you talk about the Romanian Prime Minister in this way and you say she has to be picked up by the masked special ops, this is very serious. It's a very serious charge that if you can't prove, then you really have a problem because the attack on the prime minister is an attack on national security," Dancila affirmed. Regarding the fact that premier Dancila recently stated, in Mamaia, that she will not leave office, PRO Romania leader Victor Ponta said: "Then I will call the masked special ops to remove her from the Government, what else can we do? She would be the second PSD leader to leave with the masked special ops." Moreover, Ponta denied having requested the prime minister the position of Foreign Affairs minister. "We had only one meeting, after which she ran to CExN [National Executive Committee] to say that she does not want [e.n. - with PRO Romania in government] - exactly what I had told her that we cannot support her in the presidential elections. She lied to those from CExN, for example, she said that I had asked for nine minister positions. Never. Mrs. Dancila also inherited from Mr. Dragnea [e.n.former PSD leader] the fact that she lies to those in CExN. Lucky for those in CExN that they call me and find out the truth," affirmed Ponta.AGERPRES(RO - author: Cornelia Dumitru, publisher: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

