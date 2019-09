Romania Posts VAT Gap of 36% in 2017, Biggest in EU



Romania posted the highest VAT gap in the European Union, with 36% of VAT revenues going missing in 2017, followed by Greece (34%) and Lithuania (25%), according to a study released Thursday by the European Commission.