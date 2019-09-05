 
Romaniapress.com

September 5, 2019

Romanian President rejects interim ministers submitted by PM, sends government to face parliamentary vote
Sep 5, 2019

Romanian President rejects interim ministers submitted by PM, sends government to face parliamentary vote.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said he rejected a series of interim ministers which PM Viorica Dancila has selected and urged the government to go face the vote of the Parliament to find legitimacy. Iohannis, who had delayed this decision, made the announcement a day after the prime minister said she was turning to the Constitutional Court because the head of state was blocking the interim members of government.

[Read the article in HotNews]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Senior emergency official Arafat unveils 14 measures to improve 112 emergency response service The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, presented on Friday evening a milestone report that provides for 14 measures for the reorganization of the 112 emergency response service. "The main changes to the legislation in force envisage the implementation of the (...)

Hidroelectrica, potential buyer of the operations of Enel Romania, assets of almost 1 billion euros By Andra Beltz The Italian group Enel, the largest European utility company, has started the process of selling operations in Romania and expects assets to be valued at around one billion euros, sources close to this file have told Reuters. The trial is conducted by the French bank BNP (...)

Over 140,000 Romanians registered to obtain new residence status in UK, in Brexit context Over 140,000 Romanians have registered to obtain the new residence status in the United Kingdom, the system being created to ensure, post-Brexit, the rights of EU citizens established in the Kingdom, informs the British Embassy in Bucharest, on its Facebook page. The clarification comes in the (...)

Tax authority: Romania no longer among EU states to experience tax gap widening Romania is no longer among the countries that experience the widening of the tax gap, said the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), referring to the European Commission&#39;s recent VAT Gap report. For Romania, the figures show that the fiscal gap remained approximately steady at 35.8 (...)

Auchan Opens Supermarket in Bucharest Liberty Center French retailer Auchan has opened a supermarket in the Liberty Center shopping mall in southern Bucharest.This is the retailer's biggest su

Romania Posts Second Highest GDP growth in EU in 2Q Romania posted the second highest economic growth in the European Union in the second quarter, both in quarterly and annual terms, after Hungary, Eurostat data showed.

MP Zisopol: The International Olympiad of Hellenism - a world's one of a kind event The International Olympiad of Hellenism, which opened officially on Friday in Bucharest, is a world one of a kind event, said president of the Hellenic Union of Romania, deputy Dragos Zisopol. The 6th edition of the Olympiad, organized by the Ministry of National Education and the Hellenic (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |