Romania's ex-strongman Liviu Dragnea and his children blocked from entering the US



The former leader of Romania's governing Social Democrats (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, now in penitentiary over a second corruption-related conviction, as well as his children have been banned from entering US territory due to acts of corruption he was involved in, a spokesperson for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. [Read the article in HotNews]