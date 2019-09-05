Romania's energy regulator sends letter to EC to warn about significant chance of Russia cutting gas deliveries to Ukraine



The risk of Russia cutting gas transit through Ukraine is mentioned by Romania's energy market regulator ANRE in a document for the second time. This time, it's a letter it sent to the EU last week. According to the document, which was seen by HotNews.ro, ANRE mentions speculation about gas prices in the context of a significant probability of interruption in natural gas deliveries through Ukraine. [Read the article in HotNews]