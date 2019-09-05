Klaus Iohannis: I flatly reject proposals for interim ministers



President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he flatly rejects the proposals for interim ministers. "The crisis we are in is generated by the PSD [Social Democratic Party] through the irresponsible behavior towards ruling Romania. This crisis, which the PSD and all their allies have been responsible for these years, tends to get worse and have more and more serious consequences, which will be felt by all citizens. The conflicts of the governing coalition, the PSD's desperation to remain in power, the internal struggles and the bargaining for positions have nothing to do with the real agenda of the Romanians. I do not condone such a petty political game and, as such, I reject categorically the proposals submitted for the interim ministers", the president said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Iohannis mentioned that the current Government has changed its political composition, and, under these conditions, the Constitution states, "unequivocally, what the prime minister has to do." In this regard, the president specified that it is the "duty and obligation" of Viorica Dancila to "urgently" go to Parliament in order to obtain the validation vote. In his opinion, the Government "no longer has legitimacy" before Romanians as of 26 May, when the citizens sanctioned by vote the current Government. "Now, the Government has no political legitimacy anymore and this explains the fear of the Prime Minister to stand before the Legislature. The solution is not to prolong the crisis through appointing interim ministers, but to settle the situation as soon as possible in Parliament. This is the only way the Government can try to regain its political legitimacy," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

