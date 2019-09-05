Ramona Manescu meets Michele Ramis, ambassador conveys condolences message to Romania following Kabul attack



The French Ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, conveyed on Thursday, in the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, a message of condolence and solidarity with the Romanian side, following the terrorist attack in Kabul, which resulted in the death of a member of the diplomatic mission of Romania, and appreciated the important role of our country in the most difficult areas of the world, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to a statement sent to AGERPRES, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, on Thursday met with the French Republic’s Ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis, a context in which topics of interest on the agenda of bilateral relations, as well as topical issues on the European and international agenda, were addressed. "The partners in the dialogue evoked the relations of good collaboration between the two countries in many areas, within the Strategic Partnership. The Romanian official pointed out the ways to further develop and diversify bilateral cooperation, both in the sphere of political dialogue and in the economic field, expressing appreciation for the balance that characterizes the economic relationship between the two states and showing that there is a very good potential for development. In the context of the successful conclusion of the most important bilateral project of the last decades - the France-Romania Season - the two parties have agreed to capitalize on the positive impact in both countries and the continuation of bilateral cooperation in fields such as culture, arts, science and economy," reads the quoted release. The Romanian official thanked for the expressed appreciation of the results of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. At the same time, she called for a constant and direct dialogue between the two sides, aimed to contribute to the convergence of positions at European level in an essential period for the future of Europe, shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) Ramona Manescu meets Michele Ramis, ambassador conveys condolences message to Romania following Kabul attack.The French Ambassador in Bucharest, Michele Ramis, conveyed on Thursday, in the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, a message of condolence and solidarity with the Romanian side, following the terrorist attack in Kabul, which resulted in the death of a member of the diplomatic mission of Romania, and appreciated the important role of our country in the most difficult areas of the world, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to a statement sent to AGERPRES, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, on Thursday met with the French Republic’s Ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis, a context in which topics of interest on the agenda of bilateral relations, as well as topical issues on the European and international agenda, were addressed. "The partners in the dialogue evoked the relations of good collaboration between the two countries in many areas, within the Strategic Partnership. The Romanian official pointed out the ways to further develop and diversify bilateral cooperation, both in the sphere of political dialogue and in the economic field, expressing appreciation for the balance that characterizes the economic relationship between the two states and showing that there is a very good potential for development. In the context of the successful conclusion of the most important bilateral project of the last decades - the France-Romania Season - the two parties have agreed to capitalize on the positive impact in both countries and the continuation of bilateral cooperation in fields such as culture, arts, science and economy," reads the quoted release. The Romanian official thanked for the expressed appreciation of the results of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. At the same time, she called for a constant and direct dialogue between the two sides, aimed to contribute to the convergence of positions at European level in an essential period for the future of Europe, shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Senior emergency official Arafat unveils 14 measures to improve 112 emergency response service The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, presented on Friday evening a milestone report that provides for 14 measures for the reorganization of the 112 emergency response service. "The main changes to the legislation in force envisage the implementation of the (...)



Hidroelectrica, potential buyer of the operations of Enel Romania, assets of almost 1 billion euros By Andra Beltz The Italian group Enel, the largest European utility company, has started the process of selling operations in Romania and expects assets to be valued at around one billion euros, sources close to this file have told Reuters. The trial is conducted by the French bank BNP (...)



Over 140,000 Romanians registered to obtain new residence status in UK, in Brexit context Over 140,000 Romanians have registered to obtain the new residence status in the United Kingdom, the system being created to ensure, post-Brexit, the rights of EU citizens established in the Kingdom, informs the British Embassy in Bucharest, on its Facebook page. The clarification comes in the (...)



Tax authority: Romania no longer among EU states to experience tax gap widening Romania is no longer among the countries that experience the widening of the tax gap, said the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), referring to the European Commission's recent VAT Gap report. For Romania, the figures show that the fiscal gap remained approximately steady at 35.8 (...)



Auchan Opens Supermarket in Bucharest Liberty Center French retailer Auchan has opened a supermarket in the Liberty Center shopping mall in southern Bucharest.This is the retailer's biggest su



Romania Posts Second Highest GDP growth in EU in 2Q Romania posted the second highest economic growth in the European Union in the second quarter, both in quarterly and annual terms, after Hungary, Eurostat data showed.



MP Zisopol: The International Olympiad of Hellenism - a world's one of a kind event The International Olympiad of Hellenism, which opened officially on Friday in Bucharest, is a world one of a kind event, said president of the Hellenic Union of Romania, deputy Dragos Zisopol. The 6th edition of the Olympiad, organized by the Ministry of National Education and the Hellenic (...)

