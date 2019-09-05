Reindustrialization of Romania: non-reimbursable funds of 100,000 euros for SMEs



By Andra Beltz Micro-enterprises and small and medium-sized companies in Romania will be able to obtain non-reimbursable funds of almost 100,000 euros through the 2019 Microindustrialization program or about 50,000 euros through the Trade-Services program 2019. In addition, another financing (...) Reindustrialization of Romania: non-reimbursable funds of 100,000 euros for SMEs.By Andra Beltz Micro-enterprises and small and medium-sized companies in Romania will be able to obtain non-reimbursable funds of almost 100,000 euros through the 2019 Microindustrialization program or about 50,000 euros through the Trade-Services program 2019. In addition, another financing (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]