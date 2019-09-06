Dan Barna is elected USR Chairman for new term



Dan Barna has been elected Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) for a new term, after an internal on-line vote, carried out over September 1-5. He got 6,097 votes out of the total 9,314 (65.75 per cent), according to a USR press release. Cosette Chichirau and Alexandru Surcel, Dan Barna's counter-candidates got 2,907 (31.35 per cent) and, respectively, 269 (2.90 per cent) of the votes of the USR members. According to this party's statute, the USR leader is elected by secret electronic vote by all the members of the party, which ensures him/her a large representativeness and legitimacy. The result of the internal vote needs to be validated by the USR Congress to take place in Timisoara on September 14. On the same occasion, there will be elected the new members of the National Bureau of USR. Dan Barna became USR Chairman in October 2017, following an extraordinary congress of the party. In the past two years, under his leadership, the party reached 16,000 members and more than 550 branches, according to the same source. A month ago, Dan Barna was designated the USR-PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) alliance's candidate for the presidential elections this year, the two parties currently collecting signatures for the November 2019 vote. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)