PVC Trim Maker Electric Plus Bacau Has Invested EUR3.2M So Far in 2019



PVC trim, window rolling shades and garage door manufacturer Electric Plus in Bacau, posted 4% rise in sales in the first half over the year-ago period. The first half sales stood at 13 million lei (EUR2.74 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]