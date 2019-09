One Of H&M’s Oldest Suppliers in Romania, Ottorose Rom, Goes Insolvent



Prahova-based Ottorose Rom company, one of the oldest suppliers of fashion retailer H&M in Romania, has filed for insolvency in 2019. This is one of the biggest insolvencies this year so far, according to Trade Register data ranking companies by 2018 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]