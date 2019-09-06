Romanian soldier who died on duty in Kabul, decorated by President Iohannis



President Klaus Iohannis has signed the decree on the decoration of sublieutenant Polschi Alexandru Ciprian-Stefan, killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul. "President Klaus Iohannis decorated with the National Order of the ’Star of Romania’ in Rank of Knight, with war insignia, sublieutenant Polschi Alexandru Ciprian-Stefan, as a token of gratitude and appreciation for his exceptional devotion and spirit of sacrifice proven in his mission in the theatre of operations in Afghanistan, where he lost his life while on duty," the Presidential Administration informed. The soldier was killed in an explosion of a car bomb, close to the Green Zone in the capital city of Afghanistan, while he was driving another vehicle of the army. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romanian soldier who died on duty in Kabul, decorated by President Iohannis.President Klaus Iohannis has signed the decree on the decoration of sublieutenant Polschi Alexandru Ciprian-Stefan, killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul. "President Klaus Iohannis decorated with the National Order of the ’Star of Romania’ in Rank of Knight, with war insignia, sublieutenant Polschi Alexandru Ciprian-Stefan, as a token of gratitude and appreciation for his exceptional devotion and spirit of sacrifice proven in his mission in the theatre of operations in Afghanistan, where he lost his life while on duty," the Presidential Administration informed. The soldier was killed in an explosion of a car bomb, close to the Green Zone in the capital city of Afghanistan, while he was driving another vehicle of the army. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]