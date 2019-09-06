4.8%: Romania's economy in the lead platoon of GDP growth in the first half of 2019



By Edwig Ban With all the aversion that some economists and journalists show towards Romania, the country's economic growth is one of the strongest in the EU. It is worth noting that the dynamics of Romania's GDP is based not only on domestic consumption (favored by increasing salaries and (...) 4.8%: Romania's economy in the lead platoon of GDP growth in the first half of 2019.By Edwig Ban With all the aversion that some economists and journalists show towards Romania, the country's economic growth is one of the strongest in the EU. It is worth noting that the dynamics of Romania's GDP is based not only on domestic consumption (favored by increasing salaries and (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]