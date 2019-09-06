 
September 6, 2019

European investigation order filed with Italian authorities in Caracal case
Chief Prosecutor with Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Felix Banila said on Friday that a European investigation order was filed with Italy’s judicial authorities on August 7, for obtaining information regarding the Caracal case. "In order to clarify the case in all its aspects and to establish the entire circle of possible participants in the commission of facts, we confirm the filing on August 7, 2019, of a European investigation order with judicial authorities of Italy to obtain necessary information as well as the filing of letters rogatory with judicial authorities of the United States of America on July 25, 2019. By ordinance of August 6, 2019, information was requested on the existence of bank accounts, income and real estate transactions, on the history of the associate administrator of the commercial companies, the accounts of the companies thus identified held by the defendant, his wife, their three sons, a daughter and their son-in-law and daughter-in-law," Banila told a news briefing at the DIICOT headquarters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

