Shareholders of Romanian state-owned pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) announced the payment of dividends, in the amount of RON6.7 million, from the 2018 net profit, starting September 20, 2019. Antibiotice Iasi To Start Payment Of RON6.7M Dividends As Of Sept 20.Shareholders of Romanian state-owned pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) announced the payment of dividends, in the amount of RON6.7 million, from the 2018 net profit, starting September 20, 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]