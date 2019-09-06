PMP’s presidential candidate Paleologu: We have embassies without ambassadors for years; inadmissible



It's abnormal for Romania to have, for years, embassies without ambassadors, Theodor Paleologu, the People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate for the presidential elections, stated at a press conference in Iasi on Friday. "It's inadmissible for an embassy to not have ambassadors for more than two to three weeks. We have embassies that have been left for years without ambassadors simply because the President and the Government couldn't agree on the ambassadors that they wanted to appoint. Brussels, Tel Aviv, Canada, Vietnam, Mexico, Columbia and a few others. This thing needs to end," Theodor Paleologu mentioned at the event to launch his candidacy for the Presidency of Romania. He added, in that context, that the network of consulates must be developed, given the high number of Romanians that leave the country each year. "Each year over 200,000 Romanians leave Romania. There were no new consulates created since the mandate of Teodor Baconschi, the last being created in Catania, Vancouver, Cahul and Balti. New consulates are needed to face this phenomenon that is mostly sad for our country, because our labor force is leaving," Paleologu stated.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)