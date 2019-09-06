Auchan Opens Supermarket in Bucharest Liberty Center



French retailer Auchan has opened a supermarket in the Liberty Center shopping mall in southern Bucharest.This is the retailer's biggest su Auchan Opens Supermarket in Bucharest Liberty Center.French retailer Auchan has opened a supermarket in the Liberty Center shopping mall in southern Bucharest.This is the retailer's biggest su [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]