Over 140,000 Romanians registered to obtain new residence status in UK, in Brexit context



Over 140,000 Romanians have registered to obtain the new residence status in the United Kingdom, the system being created to ensure, post-Brexit, the rights of EU citizens established in the Kingdom, informs the British Embassy in Bucharest, on its Facebook page. The clarification comes in the context of Friday’s meeting between the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, and the Romanian Foreign Minister, Ramona Manescu. During their first meeting that took place today (Friday, ed. n.), the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Andrew Noble, and the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, congratulated the over 140,000 Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom who have already registered to obtain the new residence status in the UK and encouraged the rest of the Romanians to register as soon as possible in this easy-to-access process, which guarantees their rights in the UK after Brexit, a message on the Facebook page of the Embassy shows. In particular, Romanian students in the UK are encouraged to do this, "including those whose courses start this semester." They should seize the opportunity to register in the Citizens Registration System in the European Union in order to obtain a new residence status in the United Kingdom - permanent resident status and provisional establishment status, the diplomatic mission states. According to the latest estimates, the Romanian community in the UK is about 500,000 people. Details about registering in the European Union Citizen Registration System can be obtained at https://www.gov.uk, including in Romanian. Andrew Noble also spoke on Friday with Ramona Manescu about the Romanians - victims of the attacks in Afghanistan, assuring the Romanian minister of British support, the embassy also shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) Over 140,000 Romanians registered to obtain new residence status in UK, in Brexit context.Over 140,000 Romanians have registered to obtain the new residence status in the United Kingdom, the system being created to ensure, post-Brexit, the rights of EU citizens established in the Kingdom, informs the British Embassy in Bucharest, on its Facebook page. The clarification comes in the context of Friday’s meeting between the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, and the Romanian Foreign Minister, Ramona Manescu. During their first meeting that took place today (Friday, ed. n.), the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Andrew Noble, and the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, congratulated the over 140,000 Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom who have already registered to obtain the new residence status in the UK and encouraged the rest of the Romanians to register as soon as possible in this easy-to-access process, which guarantees their rights in the UK after Brexit, a message on the Facebook page of the Embassy shows. In particular, Romanian students in the UK are encouraged to do this, "including those whose courses start this semester." They should seize the opportunity to register in the Citizens Registration System in the European Union in order to obtain a new residence status in the United Kingdom - permanent resident status and provisional establishment status, the diplomatic mission states. According to the latest estimates, the Romanian community in the UK is about 500,000 people. Details about registering in the European Union Citizen Registration System can be obtained at https://www.gov.uk, including in Romanian. Andrew Noble also spoke on Friday with Ramona Manescu about the Romanians - victims of the attacks in Afghanistan, assuring the Romanian minister of British support, the embassy also shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PMP's Paleologu: No matter how big the posters, they can't hide the emperor is naked People's Movement Party's (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu said in Timisoara on Saturday that none of the competitors can be certain, at the moment, that he/she will be the winner of the November poll, and the posters, no matter how big, (...)



Kelemen Hunor: This political crisis must be solved soon; we'll vote censure motion Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Chairman Kelemen Hunor on Saturday said the current political crisis must be solved very soon and that the UDMR would vote a possible censure motion filed by the Opposition. While in Harghita County, at Baile Homorod, he pointed out that the current (...)



INTERVIEW Ion Marin: I very much believe in changing Romania through culture Conductor Ion Marin, honorary director of the "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" Chamber Music National Choir and founder of the Cantus Mundi National Programme, says in an interview to AGERPRES that music and culture in general represent a catalyst for Romania's change. "I (...)



Table tennis: Romania's women's team, through to final of ITTF European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes Romania's women's team on Saturday qualified for the final of the ITTF European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes, France, after it defeated Poland's team in the semifinals, 3-1. Defending champion, team Romania will try to defend its title on Sunday in the final with (...)



USR's Barna: Romania should overcome ethnic cleavage, with each voting for their ethnicity Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna in Targu Mures on Saturday has said that Romania should overcome this "ethnic cleavage" in which each one votes for his/her ethnicity and that in a civilised, modern and educated Romania the ethnic matter should no longer be relevant. (...)



307th Marine Battalion, decorated by Chief of Naval Forces General Staff Chief of the Naval Forces General Staff (SMFN), Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu, on Saturday, decorated the 307th Marine Battalion with the Naval Forces Emblem of Honor in appreciation for the manner in which they performed their missions. Moreover, the head of the SMFN awarded 15 merit emblems to (...)



Senior emergency official Arafat unveils 14 measures to improve 112 emergency response service The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, presented on Friday evening a milestone report that provides for 14 measures for the reorganization of the 112 emergency response service. "The main changes to the legislation in force envisage the implementation of the (...)

