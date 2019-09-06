Over 140,000 Romanians registered to obtain new residence status in UK, in Brexit context
Sep 6, 2019
Over 140,000 Romanians have registered to obtain the new residence status in the United Kingdom, the system being created to ensure, post-Brexit, the rights of EU citizens established in the Kingdom, informs the British Embassy in Bucharest, on its Facebook page.
The clarification comes in the context of Friday’s meeting between the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, and the Romanian Foreign Minister, Ramona Manescu.
During their first meeting that took place today (Friday, ed. n.), the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Andrew Noble, and the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, congratulated the over 140,000 Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom who have already registered to obtain the new residence status in the UK and encouraged the rest of the Romanians to register as soon as possible in this easy-to-access process, which guarantees their rights in the UK after Brexit, a message on the Facebook page of the Embassy shows.
In particular, Romanian students in the UK are encouraged to do this, "including those whose courses start this semester." They should seize the opportunity to register in the Citizens Registration System in the European Union in order to obtain a new residence status in the United Kingdom - permanent resident status and provisional establishment status, the diplomatic mission states.
According to the latest estimates, the Romanian community in the UK is about 500,000 people.
Details about registering in the European Union Citizen Registration System can be obtained at https://www.gov.uk, including in Romanian.
Andrew Noble also spoke on Friday with Ramona Manescu about the Romanians - victims of the attacks in Afghanistan, assuring the Romanian minister of British support, the embassy also shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)
