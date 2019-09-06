Hidroelectrica, potential buyer of the operations of Enel Romania, assets of almost 1 billion euros



By Andra Beltz The Italian group Enel, the largest European utility company, has started the process of selling operations in Romania and expects assets to be valued at around one billion euros, sources close to this file have told Reuters. The trial is conducted by the French bank BNP (...) Hidroelectrica, potential buyer of the operations of Enel Romania, assets of almost 1 billion euros.