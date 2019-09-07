Table tennis: Romania’s women’s team, through to final of ITTF European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes



Romania's women's team on Saturday qualified for the final of the ITTF European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes, France, after it defeated Poland's team in the semifinals, 3-1. Defending champion, team Romania will try to defend its title on Sunday in the final with the winner between Portugal and Hungary. The points of the team coached by Viorel Simion were scored by Elizabeta Samara (2) and Bernadette Szocs. Romania won four European champion titles in women's teams table tennis, in 1992, 2002, 2005 and 2017. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)