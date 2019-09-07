USR’s Barna: Romania should overcome ethnic cleavage, with each voting for their ethnicity



Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna in Targu Mures on Saturday has said that Romania should overcome this "ethnic cleavage" in which each one votes for his/her ethnicity and that in a civilised, modern and educated Romania the ethnic matter should no longer be relevant. "This is the example that USR is giving, we have both Romanians and Hungarians in a perfect and normal collaboration. I believe that Romania should overcome this ethnic cleavage in which each votes for his/her ethnicity. Because, in fact, Romania is a European state, an open state, it is a state where citizenship is more than the affiliation to a minority or another, it is an element of being European in a European country. And then I have an expectation, USR is setting this example, we have had and still have at the leadership of the party a deputy chair of Hungarian nationality, these things no longer exist. This topic must be overcome, the young generations and the new generations are giving this example and I further encourage, being here, in Targu Mures, both Hungarians and Romanians to come to USR, to come to PLUS, because in fact we must save and repair Romania. In a civilised Romania, in a modern, educated Romania, (...) the ethnic matter should be overcome and I believe it should no longer be relevant," Dan Barna pointed out. Dan Barna, a candidate of the USR PLUS alliance in the presidential elections, was in Targu Mures on Friday and Saturday to collect the necessary signatures for enrolling in the election race. "We are known for doing things the real way, including collecting signatures in the street, signature by signature, from each citizen. I went to Moldavia, Bucovina, Dobrogea and Transilvania. (...) Everywhere there are Romanians who want change. The signature [collection] is going well, we have more than 150,000, we'll exceed the legal threshold of 200,000 signatures, but it is very interesting to interact with people and that is why I go together with the caravan to each county, precisely to feel the pulse there, in the street. This is what makes us different. It is for the first time in 30 years when there is a USR political movement and the USR PLUS alliance," Dan Barna showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

