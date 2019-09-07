307th Marine Battalion, decorated by Chief of Naval Forces General Staff



Chief of the Naval Forces General Staff (SMFN), Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu, on Saturday, decorated the 307th Marine Battalion with the Naval Forces Emblem of Honor in appreciation for the manner in which they performed their missions. Moreover, the head of the SMFN awarded 15 merit emblems to the battalion’s military in the town of Babadag, and their commander, Lieutenant Colonel Dumitru Todosiuc, offered symbolic plaques to Vice Admiral Mirsu and to the commander of the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" flotilla, Commodore Cornel Rogozan. "The decoration of the Battle Flag of the 307th Marine Battalion means a recognition of this unit’s role within the Romanian Naval Forces and of the merits and special results obtained in the execution of the specific missions and tasks. The awarding of the Emblem of Honor of the Naval Forces is at the same time a form of gratitude to those people who have done their duty and respected the military oath," said Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu. The head of the SNMF brought to mind that only in the last year the 307th Marine Battalion participated in the NATO exercises Baltops and Baltops 19, conducted in the Baltic Sea, in the Saber Guardian 19 exercise, organised in Bordusani, in the Platinum Lion 19 multinational exercise, organised in Novoselo (Bulgaria), as well as in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. "Through the actions of the 307th Marine Battalion and its people, the Romanian Naval Forces demonstrate that we, the Army of Romania, are needed and that we are doing our duty. The missions we conduct, at home or abroad, show that the Romanian state is acting through its military to ensure stability, security and prosperity in the region," the SNMF head also said. Vice Admiral Mirsu brought to mind that this week the 307th Marine Battalion supported the humanitarian action conducted in the Danube Delta by Romanian Naval Forces (FNR) military doctors and medical personnel of the National Guard of the U.S State of Alabama. "Believe me, it is not easy to leave your family alone at home, exposed to the fury of nature or other dangers, and you go on a mission to help the people in greater distress," said the SMFN Vice Admiral. The award ceremony was held in the centre of Babadag town, Tulcea County. AGERPRES (RO - author: Luisiana Bigea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) 307th Marine Battalion, decorated by Chief of Naval Forces General Staff.Chief of the Naval Forces General Staff (SMFN), Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu, on Saturday, decorated the 307th Marine Battalion with the Naval Forces Emblem of Honor in appreciation for the manner in which they performed their missions. Moreover, the head of the SMFN awarded 15 merit emblems to the battalion’s military in the town of Babadag, and their commander, Lieutenant Colonel Dumitru Todosiuc, offered symbolic plaques to Vice Admiral Mirsu and to the commander of the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" flotilla, Commodore Cornel Rogozan. "The decoration of the Battle Flag of the 307th Marine Battalion means a recognition of this unit’s role within the Romanian Naval Forces and of the merits and special results obtained in the execution of the specific missions and tasks. The awarding of the Emblem of Honor of the Naval Forces is at the same time a form of gratitude to those people who have done their duty and respected the military oath," said Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu. The head of the SNMF brought to mind that only in the last year the 307th Marine Battalion participated in the NATO exercises Baltops and Baltops 19, conducted in the Baltic Sea, in the Saber Guardian 19 exercise, organised in Bordusani, in the Platinum Lion 19 multinational exercise, organised in Novoselo (Bulgaria), as well as in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. "Through the actions of the 307th Marine Battalion and its people, the Romanian Naval Forces demonstrate that we, the Army of Romania, are needed and that we are doing our duty. The missions we conduct, at home or abroad, show that the Romanian state is acting through its military to ensure stability, security and prosperity in the region," the SNMF head also said. Vice Admiral Mirsu brought to mind that this week the 307th Marine Battalion supported the humanitarian action conducted in the Danube Delta by Romanian Naval Forces (FNR) military doctors and medical personnel of the National Guard of the U.S State of Alabama. "Believe me, it is not easy to leave your family alone at home, exposed to the fury of nature or other dangers, and you go on a mission to help the people in greater distress," said the SMFN Vice Admiral. The award ceremony was held in the centre of Babadag town, Tulcea County. AGERPRES (RO - author: Luisiana Bigea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PMP's Paleologu: No matter how big the posters, they can't hide the emperor is naked People's Movement Party's (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu said in Timisoara on Saturday that none of the competitors can be certain, at the moment, that he/she will be the winner of the November poll, and the posters, no matter how big, (...)



Kelemen Hunor: This political crisis must be solved soon; we'll vote censure motion Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Chairman Kelemen Hunor on Saturday said the current political crisis must be solved very soon and that the UDMR would vote a possible censure motion filed by the Opposition. While in Harghita County, at Baile Homorod, he pointed out that the current (...)



INTERVIEW Ion Marin: I very much believe in changing Romania through culture Conductor Ion Marin, honorary director of the "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" Chamber Music National Choir and founder of the Cantus Mundi National Programme, says in an interview to AGERPRES that music and culture in general represent a catalyst for Romania's change. "I (...)



Table tennis: Romania's women's team, through to final of ITTF European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes Romania's women's team on Saturday qualified for the final of the ITTF European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes, France, after it defeated Poland's team in the semifinals, 3-1. Defending champion, team Romania will try to defend its title on Sunday in the final with (...)



USR's Barna: Romania should overcome ethnic cleavage, with each voting for their ethnicity Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna in Targu Mures on Saturday has said that Romania should overcome this "ethnic cleavage" in which each one votes for his/her ethnicity and that in a civilised, modern and educated Romania the ethnic matter should no longer be relevant. (...)



Senior emergency official Arafat unveils 14 measures to improve 112 emergency response service The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, presented on Friday evening a milestone report that provides for 14 measures for the reorganization of the 112 emergency response service. "The main changes to the legislation in force envisage the implementation of the (...)



Hidroelectrica, potential buyer of the operations of Enel Romania, assets of almost 1 billion euros By Andra Beltz The Italian group Enel, the largest European utility company, has started the process of selling operations in Romania and expects assets to be valued at around one billion euros, sources close to this file have told Reuters. The trial is conducted by the French bank BNP (...)

