Romania sweeps nine gold medals at European Under-23 Rowing Championships
Sep 8, 2019
Romania sweeps nine gold medals at European Under-23 Rowing Championships.
This year too Romania dominated the European Under-23 Rowing Championships in Ioannina - Greece, winning 9 gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the finals this Sunday.
The girls’ squads won 5 gold medals, and the boys 4.
The women’s coxed eight (Madalina Heghes, Roxana Parascanu, Andrea-Ioana Budeanu, Raluca-Georgiana Dinulescu, Madalina-Gabriela Casu, Amalia Beres, Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel, Victoria-Stefania Petreanu) captured the gold with a time of 6:22.96, finishing ahead of France (6:29.89) and Germany (6:34.45).
The women’s four team of Madalina-Gabriela Casu, Amalia Beres, Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel won the gold, with a 6:45.74 clocking, and coming ahead of Croatia (6:49.71) and Russia (6:51.62).
The women’s quadruple sculls team of Larisa Elena Rosu, Elena Logofatu, Nicoleta Pascanu, Tabita Maftei won the European title with a time of 6:35.79, besting Poland and Switzerland.
The team of Ioana-Irina Acsinte, Dumitrita Juncanariu, Andreea Popa, Georgiana-Simona Tataru, Victoria-Stefania Petreanu claimed another gold medal in the women’s coxed four, making it to the finish line in 7:03.14; they were followed by Belarus (7:07.08) and Russia (7:12.85).
Nicoleta-Ancea Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis triumphed in the women’s double sculls with 6:57.18, outperforming Bulgaria (7:05.25) and Hungary (7:08.94).
The crew of Dumitru-Valentin Bucur, Ciprian Tudosa, Florin Ceobanu, Marian Cireasa, Andrei Lungu, Denis Nichitean, Andrei-Alexandru Tanasa, Constantin-Cristi Hirgau, Adrian Munteanu won the gold in the men’s 8+ event with a time of 5:40.87, surpassing Ukraine (5:43.35) and the UK (5:43.97).
The men’s four of Alexandru Chioseaua, Alexandru-Laurentiu Danciu, Alexandru Matinca, Ciprian Huc, Adrian Munteanu won the European title, surging to the finish in 6:21.29 and defeating Belarus (6:58.100) and Switzerland (6:27.53).
The men’s pair of Dumitru-Alexandru Ciobica and Florin-Sorin Lehaci won the gold with a time of 6:31.21, followed by Greece and Lithuania.
In the men’s four event, Mihaita-Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari captured another gold medal with a time of 5:58.79, outperforming Croatia and Switzerland.
In the men’s quadruple sculls event, the crew of Florin-Bogdan Horodisteanu, Andrei-Sebastian Cornea, Sebastian-Constantin Cirstea, Cristian-Ionut Cojocaru came in 2nd and won the silver with a time of 5:56.05, after Belarus, but ahead of the Republic of Moldova.
Elena-Iuliana Mihai won the bronze in the lightweight women’s single sculls, with 7:56.93; she was surpassed by Eline Rol (Switzerland) - 7:53.00 and Susannah Duncan (UK) - 7:53.14.
The women’s pair Adriana Ailincai and Maria Tivodariu took home the bronze medal with a time of 7:23.17; the first two places on the podium were occupied by Greece (7:17.74) and Belarus (7:19.96).
According to the Romanian Rowing Federation, 15 Romanian crews with 49 athletes participated in the continental rowing competition. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Teodor Ciobanu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)
Â
Photo source: Romanian Rowing Federation / Facebookhttps://web.facebook.com/271485142983974/photos/pcb.1734578426674631/1734578273341313/?type=3&theater
[Read the article in Agerpres]