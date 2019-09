Net Investment in Romania Grows 12.1% YoY in 1H/2019



Net investments in the Romanian economy grew 12.1% in the first half of 2019, compared with the first half of 2018, to RON39.685 billion, data from the country's statistics board showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]