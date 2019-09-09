PM Dancila: Children in rural areas deserve same opportunities as their urban peers



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday, attending a school's year opening ceremony in Santamaria Orlea - Hunedoara County, that it is important that children in rural areas enjoy the same opportunities as their urban peers, mentioning that she wants the former to be able to attend a faculty in as high as possible numbers. "I considered that I should attend the school year opening at a school in the rural area. It is important that we focus our attention on the children in the rural area, who deserve the same opportunities as those in the urban area. I found here a very energetic mayor, investments in schools, in the kindergarten, which prove the concern of both the local administration and the government of Romania, because these are projects carried out at governmental level," said Dancila. In her address to the teachers, parents and students, the Prime Minister mentioned that education represents a chance for the children and for the development of local communities. "For these children education means a better life and livelihood, the opportunity to build a life purpose. Concretely, education means getting out of poverty, fighting domestic violence, better health, higher personal ambitions. (...) Education means a better development of the local communities. (...) I want you to get to the high school you want, to the college you want, in as high as possible numbers. I want you to be part of those students who pursue faculty studies and deliver. I trust your potential, of all of you, and the future is yours. For me, personally, as a Prime Minister, it is important to do everything possible to turn this into reality. For me, as a Prime Minister, it is important to leave a legacy of a high number of rural-based students who get to college. And I am proud of this legacy," said the PM. There are 205 children attending general school in the village of Santamaria Orlea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Blada, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

