Iohannis, at school year opening: Some politicians fear school, people are trained to tax errors



President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, at the opening of the new pre-university school year, that some politicians are afraid of school because people in education institutions are trained to tax them for errors in logic or phrasing. "Some politicians are afraid of school. Here, in school, people are trained to tax them for logic errors and, of late, rather often, for phrasing errors. Here too, the failure of public education policies is felt, but also their lack of creativity. We see how instead of adopting measures to increase the quality of education, measures to facilitate fraud at the baccalaureate are being preferred, it is being attempted to try to reduce the number of those who get to take the National Assessment exam or to propose the automatic distribution of those who get low grades to vocational schools, instead of having credible aptitude assessments organised," said the president, present of the ceremony dedicated to the opening of the school year at the "Ferdinand I" secondary school in Bucharest.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Iohannis, at school year opening: Some politicians fear school, people are trained to tax errors.President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, at the opening of the new pre-university school year, that some politicians are afraid of school because people in education institutions are trained to tax them for errors in logic or phrasing. "Some politicians are afraid of school. Here, in school, people are trained to tax them for logic errors and, of late, rather often, for phrasing errors. Here too, the failure of public education policies is felt, but also their lack of creativity. We see how instead of adopting measures to increase the quality of education, measures to facilitate fraud at the baccalaureate are being preferred, it is being attempted to try to reduce the number of those who get to take the National Assessment exam or to propose the automatic distribution of those who get low grades to vocational schools, instead of having credible aptitude assessments organised," said the president, present of the ceremony dedicated to the opening of the school year at the "Ferdinand I" secondary school in Bucharest.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]