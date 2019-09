New Car Registrations in Romania Grow 13.7% in Jan-Aug



New car registrations in Romania grew 13.7% on the year in January-August, to 18,003 units, in January-August, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Monday. New Car Registrations in Romania Grow 13.7% in Jan-Aug.New car registrations in Romania grew 13.7% on the year in January-August, to 18,003 units, in January-August, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]