Omniasig 1H Underwritten Gross Premiums Up 14% YoY To Over RON630M



Omniasig, the largest company in the local portfolio of Austria's Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) Group and the largest non-RCA insurer in Romania, registered underwritten gross premiums of over RON630 million in the first half of 2019, up 14% from the year-earlier period, and a gross profit under (...)