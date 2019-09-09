BRD Sogelease Appoints Frédéric Banco as General Manager



BRD Sogelease, the leasing division of Romanian lender BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, has appointed Frédéric Banco as general manager. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]