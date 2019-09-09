BRD Sogelease Appoints Frédéric Banco as General Manager
Sep 9, 2019
BRD Sogelease Appoints Frédéric Banco as General Manager.
BRD Sogelease, the leasing division of Romanian lender BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, has appointed Frédéric Banco as general manager.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
HAVI Logistics 2018 Turnover Up 19% YoY To RON590MHAVI Logistics, one of the largest transports and logistics companies in Romania, ended 2018 with a turnover of RON590 million (EUR127 million), up 19% versus 2017, according to Finance Ministry data.
Labour Pact conference to discuss market trends, skilled labour shortageSkilled labour shortage and its impact on companies, attracting skill labour and surveying market trends are some of the subjects to be discussed on Wednesday at a Labour Pact conference in Cluj-Napoca.
"Romania needs a stable, predictable economy, where economic laws are not changed every (...)