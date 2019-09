Mid Europa Partners Opens Bucharest Office



Mid Europa Partners, a leading private equity investor in Central and Eastern Europe on Monday announced it has opened an office in Bucharest, Romania, further deepening its local presence in the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]