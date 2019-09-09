Retired rowing legend Lipa says Romania currently has best U23 rowers in Europe



Chair of the Romanian Rowing Federation Elisabeta Lipa says that Romania has the best young rowers in all Europe, after successful performances on Sunday at the European Rowing U23 Championships in Greece. "We have the best young rowers in Europe, and the success at these European Championships is historic. Nine gold medals and 12 in all say a lot about the value of the young rowers that we have managed to train in recent years. Their performance it is all the more commendable as it comes only a week after the 2019 World Rowing Championship in Linz, which was extremely difficult, because the qualifications for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were decided there," Lipa said, according to a press statement released on Monday. "In Linz, we achieved the goal of qualifying small boats and we already have crews qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. In Greece, we exceeded our performance of last year, when we won 8 gold medals and had two crews in 4th place. Now we have 9 gold medals and 12 in all. I would like to congratulate the athletes, coaches and the entire technical team that contributed to this exceptional result for the Romanian rowing. With this championship we end the 2019 international competition season in the senior and youth categories, and I think it was an exceptional one," said Lipa. Romania won nine gold medals at the European Rowing U23 Championships in Ioannina (Greece) in the following events: Women’s Coxed Four (BW4+) (Irina Acsinte, Geanina Juncanariu, Andreea Popa, Simona Tataru, Stefania Petreanu) and Men’s Coxed Four (BM4+) Alexandru Chioseaua, Laurentiu Danciu, Alexandru Matinca, Ciprian Huc, Adrian Munteanu); Men’s Pair (BM2-) (Alexandru Ciobica, Florin Lehaci); Men’s Four (BM4-) (Mihaita Tiganescu, Vasile Semciuc, Constantin Berariu, Cosmin Pascari); Women’s Quadruple Sculls (BW4x) (Tabita Maftei, Elena Larisa Rosu, Elena Logofatu, Nicoleta Pascanu); Women’s Four (BW4-) (Madalina Casu, Amalia Beres, Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel); Women’s Double Sculls (BW2x) (Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Radis); Men’s Eight (BM8+) (Bogdan Baitoc, Ciprian Tudosa, Florin Ceobanu, Marian Cireasa, Andrei Lungu, Denis Nichitean, Andrei-Alexandru Tanasa, Cristi Hirgau, Adrian Munteanu); Women’s Eight (BW8+) (Madalina Heghes, Roxana Parascanu, Ioana Budeanu, Amalia Beres, Madalina Casu, Raluca Dinulescu, Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Anghel, Stefania Petreanu). The silver medal went to Bogdan Horodisteanu, Sebastian Cornea, Constantin Cirstea and Ionut Cojocaru in Men’s Quadruple Sculls (BM4X), and the bronze medals to Adriana Alinicai and Maria Tivodariu in the Women’s Pair (BW2-) event and Alina-Maria Baletchi in the Women’s Single Sculls (BW1x) event. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Retired rowing legend Lipa says Romania currently has best U23 rowers in Europe.Chair of the Romanian Rowing Federation Elisabeta Lipa says that Romania has the best young rowers in all Europe, after successful performances on Sunday at the European Rowing U23 Championships in Greece. "We have the best young rowers in Europe, and the success at these European Championships is historic. Nine gold medals and 12 in all say a lot about the value of the young rowers that we have managed to train in recent years. Their performance it is all the more commendable as it comes only a week after the 2019 World Rowing Championship in Linz, which was extremely difficult, because the qualifications for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were decided there," Lipa said, according to a press statement released on Monday. "In Linz, we achieved the goal of qualifying small boats and we already have crews qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. In Greece, we exceeded our performance of last year, when we won 8 gold medals and had two crews in 4th place. Now we have 9 gold medals and 12 in all. I would like to congratulate the athletes, coaches and the entire technical team that contributed to this exceptional result for the Romanian rowing. With this championship we end the 2019 international competition season in the senior and youth categories, and I think it was an exceptional one," said Lipa. Romania won nine gold medals at the European Rowing U23 Championships in Ioannina (Greece) in the following events: Women’s Coxed Four (BW4+) (Irina Acsinte, Geanina Juncanariu, Andreea Popa, Simona Tataru, Stefania Petreanu) and Men’s Coxed Four (BM4+) Alexandru Chioseaua, Laurentiu Danciu, Alexandru Matinca, Ciprian Huc, Adrian Munteanu); Men’s Pair (BM2-) (Alexandru Ciobica, Florin Lehaci); Men’s Four (BM4-) (Mihaita Tiganescu, Vasile Semciuc, Constantin Berariu, Cosmin Pascari); Women’s Quadruple Sculls (BW4x) (Tabita Maftei, Elena Larisa Rosu, Elena Logofatu, Nicoleta Pascanu); Women’s Four (BW4-) (Madalina Casu, Amalia Beres, Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel); Women’s Double Sculls (BW2x) (Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Radis); Men’s Eight (BM8+) (Bogdan Baitoc, Ciprian Tudosa, Florin Ceobanu, Marian Cireasa, Andrei Lungu, Denis Nichitean, Andrei-Alexandru Tanasa, Cristi Hirgau, Adrian Munteanu); Women’s Eight (BW8+) (Madalina Heghes, Roxana Parascanu, Ioana Budeanu, Amalia Beres, Madalina Casu, Raluca Dinulescu, Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Anghel, Stefania Petreanu). The silver medal went to Bogdan Horodisteanu, Sebastian Cornea, Constantin Cirstea and Ionut Cojocaru in Men’s Quadruple Sculls (BM4X), and the bronze medals to Adriana Alinicai and Maria Tivodariu in the Women’s Pair (BW2-) event and Alina-Maria Baletchi in the Women’s Single Sculls (BW1x) event. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Morphosis Capital Makes First Acquisition, Gets Minority Stake in DocProcess Private equity firm Morphosis Capital established by a team of four Romanians experienced on foreign markets, has bought a minority stake in Romanian-held operational process automation company DocProcess.



Eight Industries Pay 87 Gross Monthly Salaries worth RON100,000 to RON200,000 There are 87 employment contracts active in Romania of people who earn gross monthly salaries of 100,000 lei (more than EUR21,000) to RON200,000 (EUR42,000), the data on the highest salaries in the country provided by the Labor Inspection Department at the ZF’s request (...)



President Iohannis: Companies externalizing profits aren't moral, but economic-financial chaotic bouncing leads to that President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said a company trying to externalize its profits "is not moral," but such excesses can be seen in cases when the state doesn't practice a "wise" policy, which will create a stable and predictable framework. "This is not moral (...)



PSD's Dancila says Melescanu being elected Senate chairman certifies PSD still holding majority National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila congratulated Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday on being elected chairman of the Romanian Senate, adding that the vote in the Senate indicates that PSD still has a majority in Parliament. "Congratulations to Mr Teodor Melescanu (...)



HAVI Logistics 2018 Turnover Up 19% YoY To RON590M HAVI Logistics, one of the largest transports and logistics companies in Romania, ended 2018 with a turnover of RON590 million (EUR127 million), up 19% versus 2017, according to Finance Ministry data.



Labour Pact conference to discuss market trends, skilled labour shortage Skilled labour shortage and its impact on companies, attracting skill labour and surveying market trends are some of the subjects to be discussed on Wednesday at a Labour Pact conference in Cluj-Napoca. "Romania needs a stable, predictable economy, where economic laws are not changed every (...)



Senate President Melescanu: My objective is to regain citizens' respect and confidence in Parliament Senate President Teodor Melescanu stated, after being elected in office, that his objective is to "regain the citizens' respect and confidence" in Parliament. "First of all, I want to thank all those who voted me and I want to give assurances to those who didn't (...)

