Minister Intotero inquiring into number of returned Romanian children, their school enrollment



The Ministry of Romanians Abroad has asked the Ministry of National Education for data from each county about the number of children of Romanians who have returned to Romania and their school enrollment rate for the new school year, considering that education is one of the ministry's priorities, Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero announced on Monday. "A special thought for the children of Romanians who have returned home. And because we've had a lot of information about a growing number of Romanians returning home, we sent a request to the Ministry of Education to come to our support by asking each county how many of the children of Romanians coming from abroad have enrolled for this school year," said Intotero told the opening of the new school year at the village of Santamaria Orlea. She added that she had a conversation with specialists for designing textbooks especially for the children of Romanians living abroad, given that some of them could return home. "I had a conversation with specialists for designing textbooks that will come to the aid of the children of Romanians born abroad and for whom we must have special attention, considering that many of them, at some point, would like to return home. Also, I had a conversation with colleagues at the Ministry of Education to determine teachers in Romania to display a lot of openness and to volunteer for the Romanians and their children who return to Romania," the minister said. At the same time, Intotero indicated that the scholarship programme for Romanian students in Ukraine will be continued and extended in order to preserve their national identity. She specified that in the 2017-2018 school year 1,650 scholarships were awarded, with their total number nearing 4,000 at the end of the last school year. In Hunedoara County, about 100 children were enrolled last year, whose Romanian parents worked abroad and returned Romania. Intotero was in Hunedoara County on Monday, where she participated, together with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in the opening of the school year in the village of Santamaria Orlea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Blada, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

