Lidl Opens Two New Stores, Reaches 250 Units In Romania



German discount retailer Lidl continues investments in Romania and is opening two units Thursday (Sept 12), in Deva (Hunedoara County) and Fetesti (Ialomita County), reaching 250 units across Romania. Lidl Opens Two New Stores, Reaches 250 Units In Romania.German discount retailer Lidl continues investments in Romania and is opening two units Thursday (Sept 12), in Deva (Hunedoara County) and Fetesti (Ialomita County), reaching 250 units across Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]