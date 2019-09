CEZ Group tests sale of assets in Romania



CEZ Group has launched a market test for the sale of assets in Romania, including its wind farm in the region of Dobrogea and distribution operations in Oltenia region, a company press release says. CEZ Group tests sale of assets in Romania.CEZ Group has launched a market test for the sale of assets in Romania, including its wind farm in the region of Dobrogea and distribution operations in Oltenia region, a company press release says. [Read the article in HotNews]