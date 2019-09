Governing Social Democrats consider government restructuring with Parliament move - PM Dancila



Romania's governing Social Democrats (PSD) consider turning to parliamentary procedures to restructure the Government, PM Dancila said on Monday. She has been struggling to obtain a presidential approval for a series of changes to the government, but to no avail.