CERT-RO: Ten youngsters were selected to represent Romania to European Cyber Security Challenge 2019



The team that will represent Romania to the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 (ECSC) was selected at the end of last week, after a boot camp in Bran, the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) announced on its Facebook page. "The boot camp in Bran, dedicated to the training and final selection of #TeamRomania, reached its conclusions at the end of the recently concluded weekend. The jury selected ten talented youngsters, who will represent Romania to the the 2019 European Cyber Security Challenge, an edition hosted in Bucharest, between 9 and 11 October," CERT-RO representatives informed. A number of 20 countries announced their participation in the final stage of the European Cyber Security Challenge in Bucharest, namely Cyprus, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Holland, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The ECSC is an initiative of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and reached its 6th edition. The purpose of this European competition is to identify, connect and develop young talents in cybersecurity in Europe, to prevent the issue of recruitment of cyber security specialists. The organisation in Romania of 2019 ECSC is carried out this year by CERT-RO, together with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the National Association for Information Systems Security (ANSSI), alongside the following partners: Orange Romania, Bit Santinel, certSIGN, CISCO, Microsoft, Clico, Palo Alto Networks, Cybertas and Emag. AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency and Digi 24 private broadcaster are the media partners of the ECSC 2019.

