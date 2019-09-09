Opposition alliance suggests early election pact



The opposition Save Romania Union (USR) PLUS Alliance has suggested to President Klaus Iohannis, the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the national minority group, Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) a pact on early election, USR national leader Dan Barna said on Monday at a news conference. "I have invited you to propose to the main political players in Romania a pact on early election, a pact by which we want to create a roadmap to reach that early election that is fundamentally necessary and obligatory for Romania exiting the current crisis. The government of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) no longer has legitimacy, it no longer has a parliamentary majority to justify keeping in place a toxic government, which keeps Romania blocked, and from this perspective we, the USR PLUS Alliance, are suggesting to the relevant political players at this time - the President of Romania, PNL, UDMR, the national minorities group, Pro Romania and ALDE - and I quote the pact: 'We commit ourselves by signing this agreement to trigger an early election on June 6, 2020, at the same time with the local election. The 261 senators and MPs of our parties making up the majority in the Romanian Parliament commit themselves to follow all the steps provided in this agreement, in compliance with the constitution, with the aim of organising an early election concomitantly with the local elections," Barna said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

