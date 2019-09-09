Romanian soldier killed in Afghanistan, extended honorary citizenship of Buzau



Corporal Ciprian Stefan Polschi, 38, killed in Afghanistan on Thursday, was posthumously extended honorary citizenship of the city of Buzau at a meeting on Monday of the Buzau Local Council. The mayor of Buzau, Constantin Toma, said that "the hero soldier sacrificed himself for the country, and also for the family, he has two children with special needs, his wife is employed by the mayor's office as a companion of people with special needs, and the local community has done nothing but to acknowledge his sacrifice and award a financial support for this family." According to the mayor, Polschi will be buried at the Heroes Cemetery of Buzau with honors. Polschi was a driver with the NATO command in Kabul. He lost his life Thursday, September 5, in a car bomb explosion near the Green Zone in the capital of Afghanistan while driving a service vehicle. He was posthumously promoted to Sub-Lieutenant and decorated by President Klaus Iohannis with Romania's Star in rank of knight and war insignias. Polschi is the fifth service man of Buzau killed in war zones abroad after non-commissioned officer Dan Ciobotaru of Pinu, the town of Braesti, serving with the 33rd Maneuver Battalion in Afghanistan, who died on June 23, 2010 on a mission along the A1 Kabul-Kandahar motorway; Adrian Vizireanu and Iulian Dumitrescu, who lost their lives on May 7, 2016 near Kandahar, Afghanistan, on a training mission with the Afghan police, and Corporal Madalin Stoica, medical staff with the 280th Infantry Battalion of Focsani, who was killed on September 15, 2017 in an explosion of a car bomb. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorin Ivan, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Morphosis Capital Makes First Acquisition, Gets Minority Stake in DocProcess Private equity firm Morphosis Capital established by a team of four Romanians experienced on foreign markets, has bought a minority stake in Romanian-held operational process automation company DocProcess.



Eight Industries Pay 87 Gross Monthly Salaries worth RON100,000 to RON200,000 There are 87 employment contracts active in Romania of people who earn gross monthly salaries of 100,000 lei (more than EUR21,000) to RON200,000 (EUR42,000), the data on the highest salaries in the country provided by the Labor Inspection Department at the ZF’s request (...)



President Iohannis: Companies externalizing profits aren't moral, but economic-financial chaotic bouncing leads to that President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said a company trying to externalize its profits "is not moral," but such excesses can be seen in cases when the state doesn't practice a "wise" policy, which will create a stable and predictable framework. "This is not moral (...)



PSD's Dancila says Melescanu being elected Senate chairman certifies PSD still holding majority National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila congratulated Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday on being elected chairman of the Romanian Senate, adding that the vote in the Senate indicates that PSD still has a majority in Parliament. "Congratulations to Mr Teodor Melescanu (...)



HAVI Logistics 2018 Turnover Up 19% YoY To RON590M HAVI Logistics, one of the largest transports and logistics companies in Romania, ended 2018 with a turnover of RON590 million (EUR127 million), up 19% versus 2017, according to Finance Ministry data.



Labour Pact conference to discuss market trends, skilled labour shortage Skilled labour shortage and its impact on companies, attracting skill labour and surveying market trends are some of the subjects to be discussed on Wednesday at a Labour Pact conference in Cluj-Napoca. "Romania needs a stable, predictable economy, where economic laws are not changed every (...)



Senate President Melescanu: My objective is to regain citizens' respect and confidence in Parliament Senate President Teodor Melescanu stated, after being elected in office, that his objective is to "regain the citizens' respect and confidence" in Parliament. "First of all, I want to thank all those who voted me and I want to give assurances to those who didn't (...)

