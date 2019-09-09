PM Dancila: We spoke of Gov’t situation, we decided to go before Parliament next week



Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairwoman and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Monday evening that next week she would ask Parliament for the vote of confidence for the Government. Dancila told a press conference at the end of PSD’s National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting that she was not afraid of a negative vote in the Legislature. "We talked about the current situation of the Government and we decided to go before Parliament next week. I underscored countless times that we are not afraid. We’ll go to Romania’s Parliament, we’ll discuss with the political parties so that we get the confidence vote," Dancila said. She mentioned they hadn’t yet decided if the Government was going to choose the restructuring or the reshuffle option, but in case restructuring was chosen, the new government formula would have 19 ministries plus the prime minister office. AGERPRES (RO - authori: Irinela Visan, Cristian Lupascu, editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila: We spoke of Gov’t situation, we decided to go before Parliament next week.Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairwoman and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Monday evening that next week she would ask Parliament for the vote of confidence for the Government. Dancila told a press conference at the end of PSD’s National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting that she was not afraid of a negative vote in the Legislature. "We talked about the current situation of the Government and we decided to go before Parliament next week. I underscored countless times that we are not afraid. We’ll go to Romania’s Parliament, we’ll discuss with the political parties so that we get the confidence vote," Dancila said. She mentioned they hadn’t yet decided if the Government was going to choose the restructuring or the reshuffle option, but in case restructuring was chosen, the new government formula would have 19 ministries plus the prime minister office. AGERPRES (RO - authori: Irinela Visan, Cristian Lupascu, editor: George Onea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]